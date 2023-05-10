LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot and killed near the Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers with the LVMPD were called near Paradise and Russell roads at around 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

One person was shot and taken to Sunrise Hospital. At 2:28 p.m., the LVMPD released that they had been pronounced dead.

No other information was given at this time.

Drivers should be advised that Russell Road from Maryland Parkway is shut down at the time of publication. The airport connector is open for access to the airport.

This is an ongoing investigation.