LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.

One person was shot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.