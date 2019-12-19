UPDATE: Homicide scene discovered with help of “ShotSpotter”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 2000 block of Wengert Avenue. That’s near the area of Charleston and Eastern.

Police responded to the area just before 7 p.m. They were alerted by the “ShotSpotter” system. “ShotSpotter” detects gunfire across the Las Vegas Valley and assists police officers in finding crime scenes.

One person was been killed in the shooting. Homicide investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.