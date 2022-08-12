LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a private ambulance and the LVMPD.

CCFD and LVMPD were able to get the person out of the flood channel and they were transported to UMC, but according to CCFD, the person died. The identity of that person will be released once next-of-kin are notified.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.