LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed at least three people were injured at the “Lovers & Friends” concert at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard Saturday night.

Police told 8NewsNow.com that shortly after 10 p.m., gunfire was reportedly heard near the “Lovers & Friends” festival site, prompting a large group of concert-goers to exit the venue.

In a statement, Metro police said “there was no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded.”

Three people were hurt with minor injuries and taken to the hospital. The show resumed shortly after.

Las Vegas Festival Grounds , ‘Lovers & Friends’ concert on Saturday May 14, 2022 (KLAS)

Traffic on South Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara was been shut down.

The two-day music festival features Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, TLC and other top ’90s R&B and Hip Hop artists.

