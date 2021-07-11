1 person injured after car crashes into apartment building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Las Vegas apartment complex.
It happened in the 2100 block of Sunrise Avenue, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Officials with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue say the driver was not injured, but one person in the apartment was transferred to UMC Trauma. The extent of that person’s injuries was not disclosed.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue turned the investigation over the Metro Police.
There is no word on what led up to the crash.