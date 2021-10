Las Vegas, NV (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

Police got a call shortly after 1:30 p.m for a male shot in the shoulder near the intersection of Charleston and Fremont.

The victim was taken to Sunrise hospital and is expected to be okay.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

This is a developing story