1 person hurt after vehicle hits business

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — One person was hurt after a vehicle hit a building in Henderson Tuesday morning. It happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 700 block of East Horizon Drive.

The business was occupied at the time of the crash and, a person who is underage sustained a “very minor” injury as a result of falling debris, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital. Authorities think the driver possibly suffered a medical episode.

The City of Henderson inspected the business, so it’s allowed to stay open.

