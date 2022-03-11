LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Laughlin after the discovery of a body on the side of the road.

According to NSP, on Wednesday, March 9, a driver passing by SR163 east of mile marker 14, notified troopers of a possible body in the dirt shoulder.

Once troopers arrived and investigated the area they determined that at an unknown time on March 9, an unidentified person was walking west in the right travel lane when an unknown vehicle hit them and then left the scene.

No details on the driver of the vehicle at this time.

The person hit died from their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, Southern Command’s 4th fatal crash for 2022,

resulting in 7 fatalities.