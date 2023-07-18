LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning in the southwest valley near Allegiant Stadium.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported around 5:46 a.m. at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue which will remain closed until around 10 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said one person died at the scene and a person in the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.