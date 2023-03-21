LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a fatal one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to a release from Nevada State Police.

At approximately 4 a.m. on March 21, Nevada State Police responded to a crash on IR215 eastbound, west of the south Decatur Boulevard off-ramp.

A silver Toyota was traveling eastbound in the far right travel lane when the vehicle began to rotate clockwise into the right-side shoulder where it overturned.

According to the release, the driver had been driving too fast for the wet road conditions.

The car was carrying two men. The passenger was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Kevin Gardner Rose, 56, from Las Vegas.