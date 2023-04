LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead, police said.

According to police, on Wednesday, April 5 at around 8:58 a.m., LVMPD was called to the intersection of Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway after reports of a stabbing.

One person was pronounced dead and LVMPD Homicide has taken over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.