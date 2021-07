Metro police work at the scene of a shooting at the Solaire Apartments near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.(Eric Jungblut / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police responded to the Solaire Apartments around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a “deceased individual suffering from a gunshot wound.”

There is no suspect information at this time, police said, but noted that their homicide team is taking over the investigation.