LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash happened in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 9:12 p.m. on July 2, a car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of East Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.

According to a release from the LVMPD, a 43-year-old man was walking in the westbound lanes of Twain Avenue when a 2017-2019 dark grey Nissan Rogue hit him.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Nissan left the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 66th traffic-related collision in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit their website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.