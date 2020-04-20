$1 per gallon gas? Las Vegas might not go that low as costs carry over from California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans waiting for the $1 per gallon gas prices in Oklahoma and some other spots in the United States will probably never see them.

With the nearest refineries hundreds of miles away, and most of the gasoline coming from the Los Angeles area where prices are generally higher than the rest of the US, the costs of getting gas to the valley are stacked against us.

Sergio Avila of AAA Nevada says, “Will we get that low? It’s pretty hard to say. I think our hope right now is if you’re looking for lower gas prices, maybe we can get to that $2 mark.”

And that’s great compared to last year at this time, when the average price in Nevada was $3.29 per gallon — 89 cents above today’s average price: $2.40 per gallon. Just a month ago, that average was $2.81.

Costco at 222 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. was selling unleaded regular for $1.89 a gallon today.

“Enjoy these prices while they last,” Avila says. “Typically, this would be a time of year when gas prices would actually start to increase. Because as we start heading into the summer driving season, spring break, all these things typically lead to higher gas prices.”

Las Vegans can find bargains at club prices, with Costco and Sam’s Club both offering prices below $2 in recent weeks. And some independent stations sometimes offer prices far below that $2.40 average.

“Nevada and Las Vegas, they’re intertwined with what typically happens in California because we get most of our gasoline from California,” Avila says. “There is some that comes in from Utah, but the majority comes in from California, and California has some of the highest gas prices in the country.

“And so unfortunately, Nevadans do have to pay some of that extra fuel cost, as well as the fact that Nevada also has pretty significantly high taxes that are placed on regular gasoline.”

Avila describes the costs that factor in:

52 cents per gallon tax in Nevada.

Crude oil, about 54% of the price at the pump.

Refining costs

Distribution costs

Distribution is a big piece of the puzzle. Two pipelines carry fuel from Los Angeles — but one of those is strictly for jet fuel. Another pipeline comes from the Salt Lake City area. Both pipelines are hundreds of miles long and cost millions to build. The CalNev pipeline cost $300 million.

Any disruption along the line usually means higher prices as demand surges and supply drops.

And those disruptions have been significant at times. After a May 1989 train derailment in San Bernardino, the pipeline ruptured and Las Vegas paid higher prices as fuel was trucked in during repairs.

Maintaining those pipelines costs money, too.

Prices will probably stay low while stay-at-home orders are in place, Avila says.

“Once people start hitting the road we’re going to see a demand for gasoline again, start to rise. As well as, you know, the price of crude oil — that will also be an indicator.”

Avila sees what will trigger climbing prices: “So, if we see both of those things start rising at the same time, we will gas prices go up.”