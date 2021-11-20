1 pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning east of the Strip.

Police responded to a call for a car versus pedestrian collision shortly before 1 a.m to Sahara Avenue, near Commercial Center Drive

Police say a 2008 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Sahara when it hit struck and killed a pedestrian on the roadway.

The driver of the CcarJuan Jose Vazquez, 31, stayed on the scene, displayed indicators of impairment, and was arrested on DUI resulting in death.

Vazquez is currently at the Clark County Detention Center.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 128th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section