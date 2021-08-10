1-on-1 with Shaquille O’Neal: Star talks stellar lineup for inaugural fundraising gala

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preparations are already underway for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s inaugural fundraising gala, set for Oct. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The gala will feature an all-star lineup from the world of music and comedy, including Snoop Dogg, Imagine Dragons, Justin Bieber and Kelly Clarkson.

A surprise guest is also set to join the lineup and will be announced in the coming days.

The foundation was established by four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal and is designed to create pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential by joining forces with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in School.

O’Neal says he resides in both Las Vegas and Atlanta and that the children in those communities are especially dear to his heart.

“I make it a must to take care of the children in the community where I live,” he said. “It’s all about the children. I wish I could help every community, but the communities where I live where people see me at Best Buy, where people come to my house and rebuild the pools and all that stuff, I always try to help the children out there.”

Last year, the foundation awarded more than $50,000 in grants to Las Vegas high schools to assist athletic programs impacted by the pandemic. It’s currently partnered with the City of Las Vegas to refurbish outdoor basketball courts at Doolittle Community Center.

The black-tie evening will also include a private cocktail reception, dinner and live auction, followed by a public performance.

Tickets are now open to the public. For more information on prices click here.