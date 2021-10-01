1 October victims to be remembered at Healing Garden ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names of those killed in the 1 October tragedy at the Community Healing Garden. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance of each person lost.

The event will occur at 10:05 p.m.

The Community Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas was built in three days following the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The garden features a Remembrance Wall, a grove of 58 trees lining a paved path, shrubs, and flowers, all encircling an oak tree – “the tree of life” donated by Siegfried and Roy.

It has served as a place of calm to remember those touched by tragedy.