1 October victim’s family creates Children of the 58 scholarship fund

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a 1 October victim is honoring her legacy through the creation of a special scholarship program: Children of the 58 Loved and Never Forgotten Fund.

Forty-seven-year-old Las Vegan Neysa Tonks was a single mother of three boys who excelled as a technology professional. According to her family, while she did not attend college, she worked hard to ensure her children studied their best and made college a part of their future plans.

Her parents Chris and Debbie, along with sister Mynda Smith, created the Children of the 58 Loved and Never Forgotten Fund as a way to keep this loving legacy alive. Their hope is to help the 58 victims’ surviving children cope with tragedy while providing a path toward a bright future.

“We feel the need to offer incentive for the children of the 58 victims to find a path forward in the education process so they can find pride, independence and confidence in a life that could otherwise cripple them after such a tragedy,” the family says. “This tragedy cannot be what defines them.”

The fund will provide scholarships to the children who were age 21 or younger on October 1, 2017. So far, they’ve raised $5,000 per child toward tuition for accredited colleges, universities or trade schools.

Neysa’s family believes the fund will help the children who may not otherwise have the means to pursue a higher education. The goal is to help them honor their parents as they “transition to adulthood and prepare for a career and a future.”

This scholarship program is separate from the established Las Vegas Victims Funds and is intended to support the children’s education. Those interested in applying for the scholarship must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Must have been 21-years-old or younger on October 1, 2017

Scholarship is intended for tuition at an accredited college, university of trade school

“It is our hope the ‘Children of the 58 Loved and Never Forgotten Fund’ will shine a bright light on their [those who lost their lives] children’s path forward.”

To make a donation, please visit the Children of the 58 Foundation’s website.