1 October survivors revisit festival grounds, gather on Giles Street for 2nd anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years ago thousands of people ran down Giles Street during what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was their escape route from the gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was being held at the festival grounds outside Mandalay Bay.

On the 2nd anniversary of 1 October, some of the people who ran for their lives down Giles Street returned to the area for the first time since the shooting. Many of them stood in silence outside of the concert grounds site as the names of all 58 victims were read aloud.

The victims’ portraits were also handed out to friends and loved ones, and a bell was rung in their honor. Then, survivors walked around the entirety of the Route 91 concert grounds site; many of them retracing their steps as they remembered the night.

“We want to remember them. We want to remember our 58 that night,” said Kim Moser, 1 October survivor. “They’re not forgotten. We live this. It is not easy to get through and get over, but we have family and friends amongst our 91. We’re grateful for the community helping us gro. A lot of us are stuck but just remember it’s ok to not be ok. And just reach out for support. Tonight is really special to us to know they are not forgotten.”

Many people in attendance held flags that read ‘Honor 58.’ While others wore clothing in honor of their loved ones.

There was another show of solidarity Tuesday night on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas as the stages went dark at 10 o’clock, and a message of hope appeared on the canopy. The message ended with the words, ‘Vegas Strong.’