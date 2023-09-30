LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survivor of the 1 October shooting visited the hospital to thank the doctors who were on her side all those years ago.

Jovanna Calzadillas described the feeling of waking up from a coma after she was shot while attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017. Calzadillas and her and her husband, Frank, were visiting from Arizona.

“I had to learn how to walk and talk again,” Calzadillas said.

On Friday the Calzadillas family visited University Medical Center to thank the nurses and doctors who helped save her life. Syed Saquib, a trauma surgeoun, was just beginning his medical career when he met Calzadillas.

“This line of work can be very difficult and exhausting, but when you see success stories like Jovanna, it’s brought new life into me and makes me more motivated,” said Saquib.

Jovanna’s husband, Frank said he had faith that his wife would eventually push through.

“When it’s her time to go, she’ll go on her own. We kept her alive and she kept fighting,” Frank Calzadillas said.

Calzadillas’s parents said while they have mixed emotions being back in Las Vegas, they know how lucky they are to still have their daughter.

“I focused a lot on it being her, and never realized how many other people were affected — so I want to go and pay my respects this weekend,” said Calzadillas’s Mother, Barbara Martinez.