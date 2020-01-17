1 October survivor reacts to Eminem’s new video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eminem unexpectedly released a new album and video Thursday night, its titled “Music to be Murdered By,” and it includes an issue-inspired single directed at gun control laws called “Darkness”, the video for this song is a graphic reenactment of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on October 1, 2017.

Danny Cluff is an October 1 survivor and spoke first and only to 8 News Now – Good Day Las Vegas on Friday morning and gave his perspective of the song to Sherry Swensk.

“My reaction is that I know that, its going to make people talk, that people are going to be upset about it, but when you’re an artist you try to be empathetic, when you’re an artist you make words, its to make you feel something and obviously that’s exactly what he did; he wants us to talk about it. If he just wrote a song about just gun laws and everything like that, it wouldn’t get out as much as it is now.”

When asked what Eminem was trying to evoke by showing the perspective of the gunman or what it might have felt to be Stephen Paddock on the day of the shooting, Cluff responded:

“Every time someone does something bad, we all have that thought like, what is going in this person’s head to be doing what they’re doing, and I think that he instead of just saying it or thinking it and letting it go, he made this video.”

Cluff did admit that the 1 October community’s response to the video has been mixed, expressing that some people are upset, especially because it talks about the shooter.

Cluff also said that this video evoked emotion and that music and poetry have helped him and others heal and hopes that they look at this video from that perspective.

When asked about how Eminem vocalizes the issue of gun control reform, Cluff added his perspective.

“I don’t think it’s 100 percent guns, I think it’s the way people treat people. Stricter laws might not be a bad thing, but I don’t think its 100 percent the problem.” Danny Cluff

Cluff encouraged the public to engage with the 1 October community who have several groups on social media.