1 October survivor hospitalized, fighting for her life due to complications related to shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 1 October survivor Samanta Arjune is currently hospitalized and fighting for her life, her family tells 8 News Now.

Arjune, 48, recently fell gravely ill due to complications related to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

She has been in and out of the hospital since she suffered a gunshot wound in the leg during the tragedy on October 1, 2017.

Arjune spoke with 8 News Now back in 2018 when she was looking to find the people she called “angels” that helped her and her brother escape from the gunfire that night.

Picture of Samanta Arjune in a wheelchair. This photo was shared with 8 News Now in 2018.

She was told she would have to live the rest of her life with a bullet in her leg, but her leg eventually rejected the bullet.

Arjune went home in a wheelchair a month after the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Her leg is now supported by a plate and seven screws.

The tragedy, known as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, claimed the lives of 58 people and took the life of another victim, Kim Gervais, in November 2019.