1 October survivor and veteran find peace volunteering as caretakers of the Healing Garden

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the trenches of the Healing Garden, visitors will find photos, letters, candles, and so much more to honor those lost on that day and those who survived. But that’s not all. Visitors will also see people like Sue Ann Cornwell. She was a 1 October survivor, and now she is a volunteer.

“I call it my church without walls,” Cornwell said.

Eddie Schmitz, a disabled vet, spends time volunteering as well.

“The serenity here is something I haven’t found anywhere else,” according to Schmitz.

There are 58 trees in honor the lives taken the night of 1 October, while images of bright sunny days memorialize their short time on earth.

One of the victims was Denise Burditus. She died while in Cornwell’s vehicle.

“She was put in the truck, and I tried to take her to the hospital,” Cornwell said. “She passed away in her husband’s arms on her way to the hospital.”

The Healing Garden is where Cornwell has managed to find peace. But the 55-year-old retired school bus driver had to face another tragedy after the shooting.

“A year later, I lost my mom, and so then it even hit me more,” Cornwell said.

For Schmitz, being a caretaker has helped him navigate through his own life.

“I’m a 100% PTSD disabled vet and kind of get what some of these people went through, so it’s always weighed heavy in my heart,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz knows the garden so well that he can probably name and find every tree with his eyes closed.

“It’s hard work, but the reward comes from above,” he said.