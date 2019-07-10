WATCH: 1 October review is subject of Sheriff Lombardo’s news conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released a report about what the department learned from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a news conference Wednesday to review the police response report for the 1 October shooting.

LIVE: Sheriff Joe Lombardo will speak at 3:30 p.m. to the media to review police response to the 1 October shooting, and ways the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department can improve should there be any future events. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

During the news conference Sheriff Lombardo spoke about ways the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department can improve what was done should there be any future events resembling 1 October. According to the sheriff, since 1 October police now secure high-rise buildings overlooking open-air crowds and more officers have rifles and training to stop a shooter in an elevated position.

Also among 93 recommendations in the 158-page document is a policy ensuring paramedics and trauma kits are available at large-scale events.

The report comes almost a year after Las Vegas police closed their criminal investigation into the October 2017 massacre and nearly six months after the FBI summarized its behavioral analysis of gunman Stephen Paddock.

The FBI says Paddock sought notoriety, but that investigators found no clear motive for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.