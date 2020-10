FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip last October that was the deadliest incident of its kind […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s congressional delegates issued statements on Twitter Thursday to mark the 3-year anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto:

Today, and every day, we honor and remember the 60 victims of the #1October attack. They were daughters, sons, parents, friends and neighbors whose lives were cut short because of senseless violence. We will always remember them. pic.twitter.com/QWzzqKGx8a — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 1, 2020

3 years ago, Las Vegas, the city I'm so proud to call home, witnessed the worst mass shooting in modern American history. Today, I want everyone who’s been affected by this tragedy to know that we haven’t forgotten you—we're still #VegasStrong.



WATCH➡️ https://t.co/J85JS3VQY9 — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 1, 2020

US Sen. Jacky Rosen:

I’m on the Senate floor to recognize the third anniversary of #1October. https://t.co/lgXfAi9oa7 — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) October 1, 2020

Three years ago today, #1October shook our Las Vegas community to our core. This horrific event – the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history – irrevocably altered the lives of thousands of families.



We remain #VegasStrong. Our bright lights will never stop shining. pic.twitter.com/BjgjbgQx6q — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) October 1, 2020

US Rep. Dina Titus:

We are a resilient & benevolent community that will not be intimidated. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/HhtRrGUaUH — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 2, 2017

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has resources for victims and survivors of the #1October shooting, including support groups, mental health services, and referrals for those living out of state. If you need support, please call 702-255-2433. #VegasStrong — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 1, 2020

US Rep. Steven Horsford

Three years ago today, our community endured a tragedy unlike any it had before. The 1 October shooting is a devastating part of our state’s history, and many of us are still grappling with its effects. — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) October 1, 2020

Perhaps the most tragic part is that this day was not unique—in the years before and the years since, mass shootings have resulted in countless preventable deaths. My colleagues and I in the House of Representatives have passed bipartisan, commonsense reforms such as H.R. 8. — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) October 1, 2020

US Rep. Susie Lee

Although I can’t be with you in person this year, my heart is with you all. And it’s with all of those whom we lost on this day 3 years ago. We are and will always be #VegasStrong. https://t.co/22EWh9wWhE — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) October 1, 2020

We are and will always be #VegasStrong. pic.twitter.com/1VgcYW8Sn4 — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) October 1, 2020

US Rep. Mark Amodei, who is based in Northern Nevada, did not tweet on the occasion.