1 October memorial funding options to be presented Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Funding options for a memorial will be presented to the Clark County 1 October Memorial Committee at a 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting.

The meeting will be available for the public to view online on YouTube, Facebook or Clark County Television (CCTV).

Options for funding include establishing a donation fund and possibly soliciting funds for the 1 October Memorial. A presentation about non-profit operations is also planned.

For more information about providing public comment, see the April 28 meeting agenda, posted on Clark County’s website.

The public is encouraged to visit the committee’s website and sign up for updates about the committee’s progress. General comments or inquiries about the committee’s work also can be emailed to 1OctoberMemorial@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Clark County appointed the seven-member 1 October Memorial Committee to gather input from the public and develop recommendations for a permanent memorial in the Las Vegas Valley.

The goal is to create a lasting memorial that remembers the victims, honors the survivors and first responders, and celebrates the resiliency of our community.