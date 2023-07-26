LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee will be recommending a concept from five finalists for the community’s memorial project in September.

The chosen concept design for the recommendation comes from JCJ Architecture, an architecture and interior design practice with offices in Las Vegas, New York City, San Diego, and more.

The design was one of five concepts that were submitted to the committee as part of the process to gather ideas for a memorial to remember the victims of the shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

“We are grateful to everyone who has participated with us in this process,” Committee Chairman Tennille Pereira, who also serves as director of the County’s Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, said. “We have deep appreciation for all those involved in expressing their thoughts and ideas about what our memorial should be and to the professional teams that honored our community through the amazing creativity displayed in each of the design concepts presented to us.”

At a 1 October Memorial Committee meeting on July 26, the committee reviewed evaluation scores for all five designs. The designs were evaluated based on criteria set by the committee, which included design concept narrative and renderings, community outreach efforts, public response to the designs, envisioned realm of user experience, programming, and team.

The design by JCJ Architecture, called the “Forever One Memorial,” had the highest-ranking score in the evaluation process. The project designed by OLIN + Andy Scott ranked second in the process and will be recommended by the community as an alternative.

JCJ Architecture 1 October Memorial Design. Source: KLAS

“The proposed Las Vegas Memorial is to honor the 58 victims, support their families and survivors, and acknowledge all the emergency responders who assisted those in need on that fateful night,” the JCJ Architecture website about the project said.

The committee’s recommendation for the memorial is scheduled to be presented to the County Commission at a meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Commission Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

If the County Commission approves the concept, they are expected to consider the next steps for building and maintaining the memorial.

The permanent memorial to the events of 1 October, when 58 people were killed on the Las Vegas Strip as they attended the Route 91 Harvest festival, will be built at Giles Street and Reno Avenue.

In addition to remembering the victims, the project “honors the survivors, first responders and many heroes who inspired the nation with their bravery, and celebrates the resiliency and compassion of our community,” according to the committee.

When viewed from above, the “Forever One Memorial” design will be seen as an infinity symbol. According to their website, this will represent the concept of something that is everlasting, such as eternal love or infinite memory for the victims.

“The shape will be imprinted into the earth through an expression of light, one that will have great meaning and symbolism when seen from above,” the site said.

The design concept is set up in 7 parts, including a 58-foot-tall Tower of Light that the company says will be visible from anywhere along the southern Las Vegas Strip. The Tower of Light will be made of two interlocking spirals of colored glass panels around structural columns.

The pathway under the Tower of Light will flare out and expand into the Community Plaza.

“The plaza offers an open and accessible area where people can gather for ceremonies, memorial services, or even intimate concert events,” the website said.

Another spotlight of the “Forever One Memorial” design concept is the 58 Candles: The Remembrance Ring. The Remembrance Ring is a 58-foot diameter space meant to honor the 58 victims who lost their lives on Oct. 1, 2017. In the ring will be 58 triangular vertical elements spaced 58 inches apart called the 58 Candles, meant to represent candlelight vigils.

Each element will have the name of one of the 58 victims etched into the metal, as well as a photo and a short description of them.

As a backdrop to the 58 Candles, the Angel Wall will be a “curved cloister that expresses the relational names of the victims to others,” adorned with words such as “Father,” “Wife,” “Daughter,” and “Friend.”

The most significant word, to be positioned in the center of the wall, is the word “Angel.”