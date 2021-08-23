1 October Memorial Committee meeting Wednesday to review input from online survey

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A permanent 1 October memorial has been a sensitive subject for Las Vegas, and now, almost five years after the shooting, a review of the public’s ideas regarding a memorial is about to take place.

Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, to review the results of an online survey in which the public was asked for input. It was the second online survey since March.

This survey was designed to get feedback on what artistic, design and educational features should be included in a memorial. County staff and committee members also will discuss the next steps in the process for soliciting proposals to design and build a memorial.

The goal of a memorial project is to remember those who perished in the 1 October attack, honor survivors, first responders and all those affected by the incident, and celebrate the resiliency of our community.

The meeting will be downtown in the Clark County Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center.

The public can watch the meeting live on Clark County Television (CCTV) or online.