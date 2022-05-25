LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 1 October Memorial Committee is still working to create a permanent memorial to honor victims.

The committee says the purpose is to honor both victims and survivors along with the first responders who were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival nearly five years ago.

On Wednesday, during the committee’s meeting, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the Texas school shooting.

Committee members are still asking for the public’s input when it comes to 1 October Memorial ideas.

Tennille Pereira is the chair of the 1 October Memorial Committee and says the process to get the memorial in place will take some time but will be beneficial to the community.

“The process is very long and we want to make sure we get it right. Our process is going to be unique to just our community,” Pereira said.

The project is expected to cost $10M when completed.

A final proposal is expected by September of next year, followed by the approval by Clark County.