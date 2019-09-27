1 October memorial committee forms to make decisions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A seven-member committee to create a memorial to remember the 58 victims of the 1 October shooting has been assembled, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday.

The committee will develop ideas and recommendations from victims’ families, survivors and other community members, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The seven people appointed to the committee are:

Karessa Royce, 1 October survivor

Mynda Smith, family member of a 1 October victim

Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

Andrew Walsh, first responder

Rebecca Holden, vice-chair, Clark County Arts Committee

Dr. Robert Fielden, member, Clark County Arts Committee

Harold Bradford, at-large member, Clark County Arts Committee

Gov. Sisolak appointed Royce, Smith, Pereira and Walsh; the Clark County Commission selected Holden, Fielden and Bradford. The committee is being formedd in partnership with the Clark County Commission, which will consider the creation of the committee at their Oct. 2 meeting.

Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said, “Like many Nevadans, I will never forget the devastation we all felt in the wake of such an evil act, but I also take great pride in the bravery of our first responders, the everyday heroes who protected strangers, and the community that came together like never before to help, mourn and begin healing. This committee will work to ensure the 1 October Memorial provides a place to remember the heartbreaking losses and honor the resiliency of Las Vegans.”

Kirkpatrick has suggested bringing in a facilitator to help the committee through the process, which is likely to bring back painful memories associated with the tragedy.

Commissioner James B. Gibson (District G), will also be assisting the committee as they work towards creating a permanent memorial. The site of the 1 October tragedy is located within Commissioner Gibson’s district and he played a critical role in the response.

Today, I'm proud to announce that I've partnered with Chair Kirkpatrick & the @ClarkCountyNV Commission to officially form the 1 October Memorial Committee. They will be tasked w/ creating a memorial to remember those we lost & honor the heroes who inspired us w/ their bravery… — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 27, 2019

A statement from Sisolak said: “As we near the anniversary of the 1 October tragedy, I am grateful to work together with the Clark County Commission to finalize a committee that will begin the important process of creating a memorial to remember the victims and honor those who acted heroically. I am confident that my four recommended appointees will offer critical insight and guidance during the process and help the rest of the committee work with families of victims, survivors, first responders and those affected in our community as they continue to heal. I want to thank the entire Clark County Commission for their commitment and partnership in this important endeavor.”