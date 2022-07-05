LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As part of the extensive effort to create a permanent 1 October memorial, Clark County officials and the 1 October Memorial Committee are calling out to the public and professionals to submit ideas for the project.

This outreach effort is the first phase of an 18-month process that will result in a formal recommendation to the County Commission for a project in September 2023 to coincide with the 6th remembrance of the 1 October shooting.

Local residents as well those living in other states and countries affected by the tragedy in any way are encouraged to submit an idea for the memorial or express interest in getting involved in the development of a proposal.

The memorial selection process offers three pathways for participation offered through a new website application on the committee’s website pages here and on the mobile app here. The three pathways are:

Call for Creative Expressions/Submit Your Ideas (July 1 – Sept. 30, 2022)

Call for Qualifications/Professional RFQ Teams (Aug. 1 – Oct. 31, 2022)

Call for Evaluators/Help Select the Design Team (July 1 – July 31, 2022)

The highlight of the selection process kickoff is the “Call for Creative Expressions” pathway that allows members of the public and individual artists to submit ideas for a memorial through the committee’s website application. Submissions can be drawings, videos or songs (60 seconds or less), or other digital forms of design along with a short letter of intent describing the idea or feelings the submission is meant to convey. Artists also have the option of submitting resumes or portfolios of their work to express a desire to participate on a design team instead of submitting work products.

Members of the public who need online access are encouraged to visit their local library for assistance. Submissions will be available for public viewing in an online gallery on the website pages unless participants do not want to share their work.

The “Call for Qualifications” pathway requests that professional design teams submit a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. The design team must include an architect licensed in Nevada with the expertise and capacity to design a memorial project. Professional design teams selected through the RFQ portion of the process will be expected to review all the submissions received through the Creative Expressions pathway to inform their proposed design concepts. Up to five teams will be chosen by the end of the year to develop a formal proposal for a memorial, including design concept, model, and budget. Each team will receive $50,000 in funding from Clark County for their work involved in developing their proposals, which are expected to be presented to the public in the early summer of 2023.

The “Call for Evaluators” pathway seeks volunteers to participate in a seven-person panel to review and evaluate the qualifications of the professional design teams responding to the RFQ. Volunteers interested in serving as evaluators are asked to apply online by July 31, 2022. The panel will be made up of stakeholders representing family members of victims, survivors, first responders, and three industry experts from fields like engineering, architecture, cultural history, and art. A representative from Clark County’s Real Property Management Department, which oversees the design and construction of County projects, also will serve on the panel

“We are excited to begin this new chapter in our outreach to gather ideas from the public and professional design teams to develop a concrete concept for a memorial,” said Committee Chairman Tennille Pereira. “It is very important to the committee that anyone who wants to submit an idea has an opportunity to do so because the impact of 1 October affected people around the world. We recognize that participating in this process is part of a journey toward healing for many who have been deeply affected by the tragedy.”

County staff and committee members will host two general information sessions to address questions about the memorial selection process and any of the three participation pathways. The sessions will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, and Monday, July 11 at 4 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas. Both sessions will be open to virtual and in-person attendees. If you are interested in participating you are asked to register online through the website.