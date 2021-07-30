1 October memorial at festival site still in works

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many consider the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival where the 1 October mass shooting took place hallowed ground.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says the land is being turned into a temporary parking lot which echos statements from MGM Resorts in 2019, two years after the shooting.

Thursday in an online post, the resiliency center said fencing will remain up around the lot and a portion of the property will be dedicated to a permanent 1 October memorial which is still in the planning stages.