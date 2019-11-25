1 October Healing Garden to remember 59th victim with tree of life lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Healing Garden, built by community members just days after the 1 October tragedy, is hosting a tree of life lighting ceremony to remember the most recent victim lost.
Kim Gervais died from injuries she sustained during the shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, when she was struck by a bullet that paralyzed her. Her sister says she spent the last two years living in a hospital bed in California as a quadriplegic.
The healing garden is a place to remember the lives that were taken two years ago, and now they are sadly adding another. The community garden will honor Kim’s life on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.
They set up a Facebook event for people to share and learn more about the ceremony. Click here to see it.
The group says they are working with the City of Las Vegas to plan how they will memorialize Kim in the garden.