1 October events in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October 1 will mark the two years since the mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives. Several events are planned to honor the victims, survivors and first responders.



Vegas Strong 5K

The Vegas Strong 5K takes place downtown on Sunday, Sept. 29. It starts at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $50. All of the proceeds go to organizations, including the Resiliency Center, Healing Garden and scholarships created in memory of the victims.

Remembrance Ceremonies

There will also be a sunrise remembrance ceremony on Oct. 1 at the Clark County Government Center. It starts at 7 a.m. Another ceremony will take place in the evening at 10 p.m. at the Healing Garden and Remembrance Wall. Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 victims and a bell will toll in their memory.

Blood Drives

Several blood drives are also taking place across the Las Vegas valley. UMC will host a 1 October Memorial Blood Drive on Oct. 1 at the UMC Delta Point Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register online at this link. Look for the sponsor code “1 October” or you can call 877-25-VITAL.

Meet the Quilters

Survivors of the 1 October shooting can enter a raffle to receive a quilt. They are also invited to attend a “Meet the Quilters” event and share tea on Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It gives the the quilters the opportunity to discuss their quilt designs and inspiration. You can sign up for the raffle here. The event is at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, 1524 Pinto Lane, 2nd flood.

Wellness Event

Groups with missions that focus on varying kinds of wellness — physical, mental, financial and more will be available at the Clark County Government Center immediately following the Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony to provide survivors and the community with information they might need. This event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

You can always contact the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at this link.