LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 1 October Committee is planning to create a memorial to honor those that died and to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and heroes of that tragic day.

One design out of five submitted will be chosen for the permanent 1 October memorial in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the final design teams presented their ideas to the committee.

“I thank you in advance for the work you will do and I ask that during your journey you take the time to get the know the 58 you seek to honor,” Terry Davis a 1 October survivor said.

The teams included professional designers and even a Nevada-licensed architect.

“Our goal is to create peace amidst the pain, we call this infinite memory,” Derek Sola with JCJ Architecture said. “It is the ever-lasting memory of those who so senselessly perished that day.”

Christopher Torres of Aaron Neubert Architects and studio STIGSGAARD said he hoped for more public input.

“We want to make sure that all voices are heard and represented and that our most current priorities are reflected in this project,” Torres added.

Members of each of the five teams spoke about their potential ideas for the project.

Jessica Henson of OLIN wanted the memorial to be something that lives on for generations to come.

“To think how this becomes a place of the future. A place of healing, a place of coming together, a place to look forward together,” she said.

Over the next four months, the five semifinalist teams will develop their proposals which will be unveiled this summer.

The finalist will be sent to the County Commission to build the permanent memorial.

The next 1 October committee meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 22.

For more information on the 1 October memorial click HERE.