1 October blood drives today at VGK practice facility, UMC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Among the many ways you can honor first responders and remember victims of the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival, two blood drives are happening today.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is partnering with Downtown Summerlin and Vitalant to host a blood drive outside of City National Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Make an appointment to donate blood at donors.vitalant.org and enter the sponsor code “VGK.”



All donors are required to park in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot. The blood drive donation site is located outside on the north side of City National Arena. Player appearances are planned throughout the day, and a limited number of tickets will be given to some participants. At T-Mobile Arena, the team will present a special moment of recognition for first responders before the start of the game at 7 p.m.

We'll be honoring first responders before puck drop tonight 💛 #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/1NCbBbR6fu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2021