1 October blood drives today at VGK practice facility, UMC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Among the many ways you can honor first responders and remember victims of the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival, two blood drives are happening today.
- The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is partnering with Downtown Summerlin and Vitalant to host a blood drive outside of City National Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Make an appointment to donate blood at donors.vitalant.org and enter the sponsor code “VGK.”
All donors are required to park in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot. The blood drive donation site is located outside on the north side of City National Arena. Player appearances are planned throughout the day, and a limited number of tickets will be given to some participants. At T-Mobile Arena, the team will present a special moment of recognition for first responders before the start of the game at 7 p.m.
- UMC has partnered with Vitalant to host the annual UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive at UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane.
The event is designed to honor those affected by the tragic Route 91 Harvest festival shooting by empowering community members to help save lives in Southern Nevada. To sign up, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online by visiting www.bloodhero.com and searching for the sponsor code “UMCLV.”