1 October annual Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony will be the first of several events to mark a tragic day in Las Vegas history.

8NewsNow.com will livestream this at 7 a.m.

The ceremony, which is held at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater, honors the victims and survivors of a 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that claimed 60 lives.

The event will include remarks from local and state dignitaries, music, an honor guard, and recognition of those lost.

The event is open to the public and free. Attendees may wish to bring lawn chairs as there is limited seating. The event will be aired live on Clark County Television and streamed live on Clark County’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter profiles.