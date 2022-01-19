1 night, 119 traffic stops as police crack down on street racing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Illegal street racing and reckless driving has been a growing problem in the Las Vegas valley lately. This past Sunday night North Las Vegas Police and Metro Police teamed up to go after street racers.
To catch people in the act, officers targeted areas where people had previously reported street racing taking place. By the end of the night police made 116 traffic stops which included:
- 3 DUI arrests
- 2 arrests for parole and probation violations
- 1 arrest related to a hit-and-run crash
- 11 reckless driving citations
- 68 speeding citations
- 4 drag racers caught in the act
- 3 citations for running red lights
- 1 missing person located