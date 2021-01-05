$1 million in grants going to reduce water pollution in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With $1 million in Clean Water Act funds, Nevada will work toward reducing water pollution in 11 projects around the state, targeting “nonpoint source pollution.”

Nonpoint source pollution can degrade Nevada’s water resources when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water flows over developed or disturbed land, according to a Tuesday news release from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. Runoff can carry pollutants including oil, sediment, pesticides, bacteria and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus which can contribute to excess algae growth. This polluted water makes its way into Nevada’s waterways either directly or through storm drains, and can impact overall water quality conditions.

The funds, secured through Environmental Protection Agency grants, will be used in Southern Nevada to educate the public to prevent pollution, and to get a start on new efforts to protect the Virgin River.

Te Nevada Division of Environmental protection lists “coordination and collaboration with the Virgin River Coalition to implement their restoration plan to improve water quality and wildlife habitat in the Virgin River” among the uses for funds.

The Virgin River has drawn the attention of The Nature Conservancy in the past few years.

The river, with headwaters in Zion National Park, flows through the Virgin River Canyon just northeast of Mesquite, through farmlands and on to Lake Mead.

The Nature Conservancy recently bought property outside of Zion National Park with two miles of the river running through. While efforts in Utah have been ongoing, the new funds could signal the beginning of work in Nevada to protect the river.

The funds will be used in Northern Nevada for a variety of projects at Lake Tahoe, in Reno and in the Carson Valley.

See this report on the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s use of the last round of grants aimed at protecting water quality.