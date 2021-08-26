$1 million grand prize announcement for Vax Nevada Days coming tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Tonight at 6 p.m., the state will announce the last round of winners in the Vax Nevada Days raffle drawing, including the grand prize winner of $1 million.

A total of $5 million in cash and prizes are being awarded in the program, launched in June to encourage more Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 2,000 people have won a prize.

Tonight’s $1 million grand prize will be announced at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with Gov. Steve Sisolak and officials from Immunize Nevada on hand.

The prizes have included 500 state park permits, tuition money and fishing licenses, along with 148 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000.

Nevadans 12 and older with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were automatically entered.

We recently caught up with an elementary school teacher — Elizabeth Allder — who was the first to win the largest prize at the time back in July: $250,000.

“I’ve never won anything like that in my entire life,” said Allder, a kindergarten teacher at Cahlan Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

“I’ve gotten grants for school and things like that but nothing personal. I didn’t think it was even imaginable that my name would have been called. So I was completely shocked,” she said.

She said it still hasn’t quite set in yet. For the past two decades, she has been living paycheck to paycheck.

Besides buying school supplies, she’s also investing for retirement:

“Pay off some debt. My husband and I, we live modestly, we don’t go crazy, but it’d be nice to just be able to do that. We never took a honeymoon so that’s our main goal is take a honeymoon this year,” Allder said.

“And then probably buy my mom and dad a used car. They don’t have a running vehicle right now,” she said.

Allder got her vaccine in January at UNLV, before Vax Nevada Days was even announced.

She said she loves her job. Her heart is in kindergarten.

We’ll carry the tonight’s Vax Nevada Days announcement live on Channel 8.