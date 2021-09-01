$1-million bail for accused child molester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas judge set bail at $1-million for a man accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Asher Dazan, 35, faces a total of 93 counts, including sexual assault of a child under 14, lewdness with a child, and producing pornography with a minor.

Dazan did not appear in court Wednesday. The 8NewsNow I-Team learned he was in quarantine at the Clark County Detention Center.

A prosecutor said Dazan recorded the alleged child sex crimes on his cell phone.

Dazan was arrested Sunday. He is due in court again on Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m.