LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police received reports of a possible shooting in a west valley neighborhood Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m.

According to Metro, officers responded to a home in the 3200 block of Grey Dolphin Drive, near Desert Inn Road, and Ft. Apache Road after reports of gunfire.

Once officers arrived they found a man shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital for medical help. There are no other details on his condition at this time.

One possible suspect was taken into custody and do not believe there are any other suspects involved.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.