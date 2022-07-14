LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft.

According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City Police Department, the two men were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident and were swept away by the river.

Officers and the Bullhead City Fire Department responded to the area by both water and land units.

A 52-year-old man was eventually located floating along the river but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was able to get to shore safely.

No other details were released.