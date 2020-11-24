1 lane of northbound I-15 to close Tuesday for guardrail repair

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the outside travel lane along northbound Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 109, which is about 9 miles south of Mesquite, on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The lane will be closed to drivers from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. for guardrail repairs.

According to NDOT, motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.