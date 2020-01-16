1 killed when plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died when the small plane he was flying crashed in Weber County, Utah Wednesday afternoon. Officials say as the plane was going down in a neighborhood in Roy, Utah it clipped the roof of a home before it impacted the ground and burst into flames.

Luckily, there wasn’t anyone inside the home at the time of the crash, police said.

First reports of the crash were heard just after 3 p.m. The FAA tells CBS News the plane is a Cessna 310 and that it crashed 1/2 mile short of Runway 35 in Ogden under unknown circumstances.

Roy police department identified the pilot as a 64-year-old man. They are waiting to release his name until family members are notified.