1 killed, several teenagers injured after fight leads to shooting near Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and several others at being treated at hospitals across the Las Vegas valley following an overnight shooting.

It happened at 12:13 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of East Sunset, near Pecos Road.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, dispatchers received calls from multiple hospitals reporting gunshot victims being brought in.

One person that was taken to Sunrise Hospital died from his injuries. Six other victims are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.

Following the preliminary investigation, the LVMPD Homicide Section determined several people were drinking and loitering in a parking lot when a fight broke out.

Police say the person who was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital pulled a gun from a car during that fight and began shooting into the crowd of people fighting. Six older teenagers were injured in that shooting.

Then, at some point, an unidentified person fired back, hitting the shooter.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased. His information will be released at a later time by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Metro Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.