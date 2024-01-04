LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The crash occurred after the vehicle hit a pole at the intersection of Russell Road and Arville Street shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

One person was ejected from the car and later died, a second occupant in the vehicle had minor injuries.

Russell Road and Arville Street will be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate the scene of the crash.