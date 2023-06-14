LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in the south end of the Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Wednesday shortly before 3:30 p.m. along I-15 and Russell Road.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a blue Mazda sedan drove off the road and crashed into the rocks off the right shoulder, police told 8 News Now.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5:27 p.m., the far right travel lane along I-15 and Russell is closed.

No other information has been released.