1 killed in shooting at parking lot in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call for a person shot in a parking lot shortly after 4 p.m. to 2900 block of N Las Vegas Blvd. near Pecos Road.

The victim, who was only described as a male in his 50s, died at the scene.

No arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

